MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with State Senator Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, and State Representative Robyn Vining, D-Wauwatosa, introduced legislation repealing Wisconsin’s outdated personal property tax and creating a new state aid payment to compensate local governments for their lost revenue.

“When I ran for governor, I promised I would cut taxes for middle-class families, and I’m proud to have kept that promise by delivering one of the largest tax cuts in state history in my most recent budget, on top of the $480 million in tax relief for Wisconsin businesses and families affected by COVID-19 that I signed into law earlier this year,” Evers said. “This legislation will continue our efforts to support businesses and families as they bounce back from the pandemic while ensuring our local governments have the aid they need to remain whole.”

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments