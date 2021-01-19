Wisconsin Legislature

Wisconsin Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, left, talks with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, during the first 2021-22 legislative session in the Assembly chamber at the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison.

 Associated Press

MADISON (AP) — Republican legislative leaders took no action Tuesday on Gov. Tony Evers' call to modernize the state's backlogged unemployment system, convening and adjourning a special session within seconds.

Evers called the GOP-controlled Legislature into special session on Tuesday to pass a $5.3 million plan to modernize the Department of Workforce Development's process for handling unemployment claims.

