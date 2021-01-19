Many graduates of Rice Lake High School’s class of 1958 received a shock when they delved into their Christmas stockings over the holidays. Foster Friess, the class’s valedictorian who went on to amass a fortune as an investment manager, had given each of them $100,000 to donate to charities of their choices.
One of those charities now facing the tough but pleasant decision on how to best spend those dollars is the Rice Lake Rotary Club, as Friess classmate Norm Engstrom donated his $100,000 to the service organization.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.