City Water Works

Rice Lake’s oldest water tower still has a decade or more of life left in it. But, regardless, the city’s above ground water reserves could use a boost, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. 

 

Rice Lake Utilities is in the preliminary phase of building a new water tower in the city. 

At its Feb. 13 meeting, the Utilities Commission accepted a bid for SEH to serve as the engineering firm on the project.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments