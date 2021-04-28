The Rice Lake Fortnightly Club honored Laurel Wagner as Senior Girl honoree on April 27. The daughter of Karen and Bill Wagner, she excels in academics and is involved in several school clubs, sports and the community.

She has received many academic and outstanding awards, as well as induction into the National Honor Society her junior year, in which she is now an officer. She has been active in Jazz Choir, theater, forensics, Future Business Leaders of America, Catharsis, Math Team, Chamber Choir, and Solo/Ensemble competitions.

