The Rice Lake Fortnightly Club honored Laurel Wagner as Senior Girl honoree on April 27. The daughter of Karen and Bill Wagner, she excels in academics and is involved in several school clubs, sports and the community.
She has received many academic and outstanding awards, as well as induction into the National Honor Society her junior year, in which she is now an officer. She has been active in Jazz Choir, theater, forensics, Future Business Leaders of America, Catharsis, Math Team, Chamber Choir, and Solo/Ensemble competitions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.