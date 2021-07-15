Rice Lake High School graduate and UW-Stout student-athlete Jacob Bugella has been selected to the 2020-21 NCAA Division III Academic All-District Six Track and Field team.
The team is voted on by the College Sports Information Directors of America. The Academic All-District teams recognize the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances in the classroom and in their respective sports.
