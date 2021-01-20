Molly Lawrence, daughter of Jim and Corey Dorrance, formerly of Rice Lake and now of Green Bay, and granddaughter of Mary Dorrance of Rice Lake, has been named the Wisconsin District Attorney’s Association Prosecutor of the Year.
Across Wisconsin’s 72 counties there are more than 400 criminal prosecutors that work every day to advocate for justice. Each year, the Wisconsin District Attorneys’ Association recognizes three prosecutors — a district attorney, a deputy district attorney and an assistant district attorney — as its Prosecutor of the Year.
