Marathon High School principal David Beranek, formerly of Rice Lake, received two honors recently as he was named a 2021 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Principals and the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators’ Principal of the Year.

The selection committee for the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Student Scholarship, Teacher Fellowship and Principal Leadership program recently announced 317 Herb Kohl Foundation awards for Wisconsin students, teachers and principals. Awards in the amount of $6,000 are being made to 101 teachers, 16 principals, and their schools, and $10,000 scholarships will be given to 200 graduating high school students.

