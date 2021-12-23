MADISON (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a former juvenile court judge to nine years in prison for distributing child pornography.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson sentenced former Milwaukee County Children's Court Judge Brett Blomme on Wednesday on two counts of knowing distributing child pornography, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. The sentence fell below federal sentencing guidelines but is still almost twice the five-year mandatory minimum.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments