MADISON (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a former juvenile court judge to nine years in prison for distributing child pornography.
U.S. District Judge James Peterson sentenced former Milwaukee County Children's Court Judge Brett Blomme on Wednesday on two counts of knowing distributing child pornography, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. The sentence fell below federal sentencing guidelines but is still almost twice the five-year mandatory minimum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.