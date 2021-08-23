A former Chetek man who was charged with disorderly conduct after an investigation into his Facebook postings about wanting to have sex with children and loitering around an elementary school pleaded no contest to county ordinance disorderly conduct Friday in Barron County Circuit Court.
Tyler Bronstad, 23, entered the plea after the prosecution motioned to amend the misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct to county ordinance disorderly conduct and the judge agreed.
