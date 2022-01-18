...COLD AIR MOVING IN - ICY CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP...
Some roads and sidewalks may become slick late this afternoon and
tonight as temperatures drop and winds become strong. Winds
gusting to 30 or 40 mph may make it difficult to stay on any icy
roads, so drive with care and avoid sudden braking or
accelerating. Visibilities may also briefly drop in patchy areas
of blowing snow, and snow may drift onto road surfaces due to the
strong winds late this afternoon and tonight.
If traveling, make sure you have food and water, proper coats,
hats, gloves, blankets and a winter survival kit with you in case
your vehicle becomes stranded.
A former Chetek man who held off police in a six-hour standoff in May pleaded guilty to three of the eight charges he had faced in Barron County Circuit Court Friday.
Kevin L. Swartz, 36, now of Green Bay, pleaded guilty to felony charges of bomb scares, battery or threat to law enforcement officer and failure to comply with officer’s attempt to take person into custody.
