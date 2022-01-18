A former Chetek man who held off police in a six-hour standoff in May pleaded guilty to three of the eight charges he had faced in Barron County Circuit Court Friday.

Kevin L. Swartz, 36, now of Green Bay, pleaded guilty to felony charges of bomb scares, battery or threat to law enforcement officer and failure to comply with officer’s attempt to take person into custody.

