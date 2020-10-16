A-1 Homes

A-1 Homes in Rice Lake has been closed since at least May 12. Over 15 complaints have been filed with the Barron County Sheriff's Department from people saying A-1 Homes closed without returning the deposit on their home. 

 Photo by Ryan OConnell

Felony charges have been filed against the owner of a now defunct Rice Lake manufactured home dealer.

Christopher D. Holman, 34, of Altoona, faces two counts of theft by contractor.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments