Flea market starts off season at Pioneer Village

Just seven vendors took part in the opening weekend at the Barron County Historical Society's Pioneer Village Museum just west of Cameron. Entry was free on opening weekend.
Next up is a new event, Native American Heritage Days set for this Friday through Sunday. It is followed by Mid-Sommer's Eve on June 19 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. that celebrating the summer solctice with a Scandinavian twist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.