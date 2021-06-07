Flea market starts off season at Pioneer Village

The Buker girls — Emma, Celie, Josie and Lilie — show the handmade crafts they made and had for sale at the flea market at Pioneer Village Museum on Saturday. Despite the heat, there was plenty of shade and a breeze.

 Photo by Ruth Erickson

Just seven vendors took part in the opening weekend at the Barron County Historical Society's Pioneer Village Museum just west of Cameron. Entry was free on opening weekend.

Next up is a new event, Native American Heritage Days set for this Friday through Sunday. It is followed by Mid-Sommer's Eve on June 19 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. that celebrating the summer solctice with a Scandinavian twist.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments