Five children were injured when an allegedly drunk driver crashed into their horse and buggy on Dec. 7.
The accident occurred on Highway M near Church Road, west of Birchwood. The horse and buggy was northbound on Highway M and was rear ended by a pick-up truck. All five children were injured, and two of them were hospitalized, said Washburn County Sheriff Dennis Stuart. The horse was put down at the scene.
