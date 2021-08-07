After a decade of modest increases, property taxes in Wisconsin have risen more rapidly over the past two years. Factors contributing to the growth include voter-approved school referenda, increases in state revenue limits on schools, and greater levies by municipalities and counties to make debt payments.
Local governments and school districts have been under tight state caps on local property tax levies for the last decade. Yet with state aid also limited and few other taxes available to local governments, elected officials at the community level have turned increasingly to a small number of exceptions in state law that allow them to raise property taxes — including voter referenda for school districts to borrowing for municipalities and counties.
