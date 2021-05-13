...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY...
Relative humidity values dropping to between 15 and 25 percent
along with south winds between 10 and 20 mph will result in
elevated fire weather conditions today.
Check with the DNR or your county for any burning restrictions
before doing any outdoor burning. Use caution with off-road
vehicles or equipment that can create a spark and start a fire.
Extinguish and dispose of cigarettes properly.
Fiscal Facts: Federal funds turn state, local fiscal crises into potential opportunity
State and local governments in Wisconsin are set to receive nearly $20 billion in federal aid from recent COVID-19 relief measures — a remarkable shift from what appeared, just a year ago, to be a historic fiscal quandary for state and local governments coping with the pandemic.
As these governments mull appropriate uses for these one-time dollars, they would be well-served to consider uses that avoid creating future budget challenges.
