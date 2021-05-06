...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Fiscal Facts: Federal aid to state and local governments shatters previous levels
State and local governments in Wisconsin are on track to receive nearly $20 billion in federal aid from COVID-19 relief measures enacted in the last 13 months, more than double what the state received from the 2009 federal stimulus amid the Great Recession.
In a striking turnabout, this unprecedented influx of federal aid has turned what a year ago appeared to be a historic fiscal challenge for state and local governments into a potential opportunity to address needs that emerged from the pandemic or even predated it.
