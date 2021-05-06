State and local governments in Wisconsin are on track to receive nearly $20 billion in federal aid from COVID-19 relief measures enacted in the last 13 months, more than double what the state received from the 2009 federal stimulus amid the Great Recession.

In a striking turnabout, this unprecedented influx of federal aid has turned what a year ago appeared to be a historic fiscal challenge for state and local governments into a potential opportunity to address needs that emerged from the pandemic or even predated it.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments