Gov. Tony Evers, seeking to advance goals that include addressing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, proposes in his 2021-23 budget bill to bolster spending on education, economic development, social services and infrastructure.

Though many of the Democratic governor’s spending and tax proposals will likely falter in the Republican-controlled Legislature, both sides must find a way to confront many of the same financial forces.

