Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON FOR EASTERN MINNESOTA AND WESTERN WISCONSIN... A combination of seasonably warm temperatures, dry air aloft, and gusty south winds will elevate fire weather conditions today across parts of central and east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. Relative humidities of 20 to 30 percent are expected in western Wisconsin, with values down to between 30% and 35% expected in Minnesota. South winds will be sustained between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts to between 30 and 35 mph. These strong winds, when combined with the lower relative humidities will result in elevated fire weather conditions. Use caution if burning, and always check with local officials for the status of burn bans in your county.