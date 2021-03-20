...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON FOR EASTERN
MINNESOTA AND WESTERN WISCONSIN...
A combination of seasonably warm temperatures, dry air aloft, and
gusty south winds will elevate fire weather conditions today across
parts of central and east central Minnesota and west central
Wisconsin. Relative humidities of 20 to 30 percent are expected
in western Wisconsin, with values down to between 30% and 35%
expected in Minnesota. South winds will be sustained between 15
and 25 mph, with gusts to between 30 and 35 mph. These strong
winds, when combined with the lower relative humidities will
result in elevated fire weather conditions.
Use caution if burning, and always check with local officials for
the status of burn bans in your county.
Fiscal Facts: A look at Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed state budget
Gov. Tony Evers, seeking to advance goals that include addressing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, proposes in his 2021-23 budget bill to bolster spending on education, economic development, social services and infrastructure.
Though many of the Democratic governor’s spending and tax proposals will likely falter in the Republican-controlled Legislature, both sides must find a way to confront many of the same financial forces.
