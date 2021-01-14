...POTENT WINTER STORM IMPACTING THE AREA THROUGH FRIDAY...
.After the first round of wintry precipitation, many locations
will see a lull until snow redevelops later this evening. The
main impacts will be tonight through Friday morning, when the
majority of the snow will fall. This is also when areas in western
and south central Minnesota will have northerly wind gusts of 40
to 50 mph, with blizzard conditions developing.
A Blizzard Warning is in effect through Friday afternoon from
western through south central Minnesota, particularly along and
west of a line from Alexandria to Litchfield to Glencoe to Le
Center to Owatonna. These areas can expect snowfall ranging from 4
to 6 inches in west central Minnesota to 7 to 9 inches in
southern Minnesota, along with wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect south of the Twin Cities
along the Interstate 35 corridor to Faribault through Friday
afternoon. Snow amounts of 7 to 10 inches can be expected through
Friday afternoon along with wind gusts of up to 30 to 35 mph.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect to the east of the
Blizzard Warning and to the north of the Winter Storm Warning,
essentially much of central and east central Minnesota, including
the Twin Cities, and continuing through western Wisconsin through
Friday afternoon. Snowfall amounts will generally range from 3 to
6 inches, although isolated locations may see receive 7 to 8
inches over a prolonged 36 hour period.
Gusty winds and snow will continue through Friday, but conditions
should begin to improve Friday afternoon into Friday evening. The
main impacts will be to travel.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The first Wisconsin resident to be diagnosed with the new — and more virulent — strain of COVID-19 is an Eau Claire County resident, and Barron County Public Health reminds people that it’s imperative to take seriously the safety measures, such as wearing a mask, that can slow the spread of the disease.
The Eau Claire resident who tested positive for the B.1.1.7. variant first discovered circulating in England in November traveled internationally and became sick after returning home, said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
