An early morning fire resulted in the complete destruction of two garages plus all of their contents in the town of Rice Lake.
The Rice Lake Fire Department responded to the fire at approximately 1:22 a.m. today and found two garages completely involved in fire and completely on the ground at 1869 18 1/2 Ave., according to a news release. The fire was contained, but the garages and contents were a total loss. No damage estimate is available at this time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.