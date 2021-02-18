Metro-Firefighter art
Metro

An early morning fire resulted in the complete destruction of two garages plus all of their contents in the town of Rice Lake.

The Rice Lake Fire Department responded to the fire at approximately 1:22 a.m. today and found two garages completely involved in fire and completely on the ground at 1869 18 1/2 Ave., according to a news release. The fire was contained, but the garages and contents were a total loss. No damage estimate is available at this time.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments