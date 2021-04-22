Fire danger

Prescribed fire to restore prairie vegetation, near Black Earth.

 Jeff Martin (JMAR Foto-Werks)

MADISON – The state Department of Natural Resources today announced that fire danger is very high and high across the state, and Wisconsinites should be on high alert heading into the weekend.

The forecast is expected to bring low humidity, breezy conditions and warmer temperatures. Vegetation is drying out, which makes it easier for a fire to start and spread quickly.

