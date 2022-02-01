Fire at Linden Avenue

The Rice Lake Fire Department responded to a fire at Linden Avenue on Saturday.

The Rice Lake Fire Department responded to a fire on Saturday that resulted in damages of approximately $100,000.

The Fire Department received the call at about 11:40 a.m. and found a garage at 936 Linden Avenue completely involved in fire.

