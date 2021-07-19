Fair manager to retire after 48 years

Barron County Fair Board President Kevin Roske, right, gives Friends of the Fair awards to Joe Hegenbarth, left, and retiring fair manager Len Grygiel. Hegebarth received a plaque and Grygiel's parting gift was an orange milk can.

Barron County Fair manager Len Grygiel of Barron and longtime judge Joe Hegenbarth of Cumberland received Friend of the Fair awards, presented by Fair Board President Kevin Roske at the Fairest of the Fair program.

Grygiel is retiring after 48 years of service at the fair. If not in the fair office attending to business, has been a friendly face of the fair, from working gate admissions and at the beer garden to maintenance and then becoming assistant fair manager. He was named interim fair manager following the death of previous fair manager Tim Heffernan and then accepted the title of manager 5 years ago.

