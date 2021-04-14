There are companies that rate media bias. Their criteria and terms differ, but they use a wide range of analysts and methods from different political and social leaning. These companies are available on the internet, look them up, review their process and methods, and compare their reports. Knowing that you are getting the truth helps reduce misunderstanding and mistrust of others. Mediabaisfactcheck.com, AdFontesMedia.com (chart form, updates almost monthly), Allsides.com. AdFontes has more categories. Adfontes’ chart form allows it to illustrate degrees of bias. Some companies lump all types of programs together when rating one media source. Others separate news from opinion reporting, rating each category separately. Ratings vary accordingly. One lists only a few outlets and then one must search for other outlets. For the most straight forward reporting, terms are “least bias, center, middle, fact reporting.” Listed are a few outlets, among several, considered center and fact reporting by at least 2 companies: Associated Press (AP), Reuters, UPI, Axios, NPR (radio), The Hill, BBC, USA Today, CBS, CNBC, ABC, Christian Science Monitor, PBS NewsHour, Wall Street Journal (news only).
From 1949 to 1987, the FCC had the “fair doctrine” policy that all broadcast license holders were required to present controversial issues of public importance in an honest, equitable, and balanced matter. That meant to present the other or multiple sides of the issue. The demise/ending of the fairness doctrine has been considered by some to have led to the rising level of party polarization. The internet hasn’t helped. Governments learned a long time ago that they could influence their citizens by exposing them to limited and/or highly or extreme partisan leaning news or opinions. Examples of past government information manipulation were Hitler’s Germany, Stalin’s Soviet Union, and present time, North Korea. But are we selectively limiting our news by our media choices? Do you let others tell us what is true or not? Are you getting information from investigative journalists or opinion personalities? Check your sources rate, use “factcheck.org,” a non-partisan organization to ensure you are not getting Inaccurate/fabricated or misleading information (Infowars, Epoch Times, National Enquirer), or unfair persuasion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.