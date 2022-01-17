AccuWeather Global Weather Center — A brutally cold punch of Arctic air is expected to arrive in the United States this week, reinforcing winter across the Midwest and much of the East on the heels of this past weekend’s major snowstorm. AccuWeather forecasters are saying this will make for the longest stretch of cold air so far this winter.
After a "Saskatchewan screamer" left over a foot of snow in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday into Saturday, this same storm barreled through the eastern U.S., spreading ice and heavy snow across interior portions of the region. But as that storm departs, two separate shots of cold air will continue the wintry freeze.
