A trial has been scheduled to consider the case of a Rush City, Minn., man charged with sexual assault of a child in Barron County.
Steven M. Nunemaker, 27, formerly of Almena, had a status hearing on June 25 in Barron County Circuit Court on five felony counts. They are: first-degree child sex assault-sexual contact with person under age of 13, child enticement-sexual contact, child enticement-expose genitals/pubic area/intimate parts, and two counts of exposing genitals/pubic area/intimate parts to a child.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.