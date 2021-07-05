A trial has been scheduled to consider the case of a Rush City, Minn., man charged with sexual assault of a child in Barron County.

Steven M. Nunemaker, 27, formerly of Almena, had a status hearing on June 25 in Barron County Circuit Court on five felony counts. They are: first-degree child sex assault-sexual contact with person under age of 13, child enticement-sexual contact, child enticement-expose genitals/pubic area/intimate parts, and two counts of exposing genitals/pubic area/intimate parts to a child.

