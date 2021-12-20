ST. CROIX RESERVATION — Gov. Tony Evers and Chairman William Reynolds of the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin signed a historic compact amendment allowing St. Croix operated casinos and affiliate locations in Wisconsin to offer event wagering on sports and non-sports events. The signed amendment was sent to the U.S. Department of Interior where it will undergo a 45-day review.
“I’m grateful for Chairman Reynolds and the St. Croix Chippewa Tribal Council for their efforts to negotiate this compact,” Evers said. “Event wagering will bring new opportunities for employment and revenue growth to the Tribe and provide a welcome boost to our recovering tourism and entertainment industries.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.