ST. CROIX RESERVATION — Gov. Tony Evers and Chairman William Reynolds of the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin signed a historic compact amendment allowing St. Croix operated casinos and affiliate locations in Wisconsin to offer event wagering on sports and non-sports events. The signed amendment was sent to the U.S. Department of Interior where it will undergo a 45-day review.

“I’m grateful for Chairman Reynolds and the St. Croix Chippewa Tribal Council for their efforts to negotiate this compact,” Evers said. “Event wagering will bring new opportunities for employment and revenue growth to the Tribe and provide a welcome boost to our recovering tourism and entertainment industries.”

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments