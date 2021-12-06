MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #145 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
“While decades have passed since the attack on Pearl Harbor, the impact of this day has continued to live on throughout history and still today,” Evers said. “Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day is an opportunity to thank our veterans and pay respects to those who have known the true cost of freedom. We honor their memory and their legacy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.