MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #145 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday in honor of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

“While decades have passed since the attack on Pearl Harbor, the impact of this day has continued to live on throughout history and still today,” Evers said. “Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day is an opportunity to thank our veterans and pay respects to those who have known the true cost of freedom. We honor their memory and their legacy.”

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments