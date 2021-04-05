Gov. Tony Evers wears a mask while filling potholes Wednesday along Park Avenue in Chippewa Falls as part of the governor’s “Pothole Patrol” to repair potholes and discuss his Badger Bounceback budget investments for local roads and highways. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers will this week host the fourth of six virtual Badger Bounceback Live Sessions to discuss his 2021-23 budget proposal.
As highlighted in a video message from the governor, the listening session will cover topics such as ensuring every kid has access to a high-quality, public education, providing mental health supports for students at schools, special education reimbursement rates, expanding access to early childhood education and childcare, and investing in our higher education institutions.
