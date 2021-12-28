...ANOTHER WINTER SYSTEM TODAY...
.Snow will develop across Minnesota mid to late morning and push
into Wisconsin during the afternoon. Totals are expected to range
from 3 to 5 inches in central Minnesota, with up to 2 inches
across eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. The snow could
turn to freezing drizzle for a time before ending Tuesday evening
across east central and southeast Minnesota into western
Wisconsin. Minor ice accumulations are also possible. A Winter
Weather Advisory is in effect north of I-94 in western Wisconsin
and central Minnesota, and east of I-35 in southern Minnesota.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced that he has granted another 30 pardons, including one to a man from Chetek, bringing his total number of pardons granted to 337 during his first three years in office. Evers has now granted more pardons during his first three years in office than any governor in contemporary history.
“I’m proud of our work to give a second chance to folks who’ve made amends and paid their debt to society,” Evers said. “These individuals have recognized and acknowledged their past mistakes, and this sends a powerful message of redemption as each of them work to build a brighter, better future for themselves and their communities.”
