MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced that he has granted another 30 pardons, including one to a man from Chetek, bringing his total number of pardons granted to 337 during his first three years in office. Evers has now granted more pardons during his first three years in office than any governor in contemporary history.

“I’m proud of our work to give a second chance to folks who’ve made amends and paid their debt to society,” Evers said. “These individuals have recognized and acknowledged their past mistakes, and this sends a powerful message of redemption as each of them work to build a brighter, better future for themselves and their communities.”

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments