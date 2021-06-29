MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers with the state Department of Health Services announced that beginning Thursday Wisconsin parents will have a new, gender-neutral option for identifying the parents of a child. Birth forms used to generate birth certificates will be updated to include an option for "parent-parent," in addition to "mother-father." This change reflects the administration's commitment to gender-neutral terminology and recognizing that families are diverse and should all be recognized and valued in state systems.

“This change reflects my and my administration's commitment to gender-neutral terminology and to recognizing that Wisconsin families are diverse and should be valued and respected,” Evers said. “I am glad to see this change being made as we continue to update our state policies and procedures to better reflect the Wisconsinites we serve.”

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments