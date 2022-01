More Information

Anyone age 30 and older can take part that has mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms and has tested positive within the past 10 days. Participants must have at least two symptoms of the virus for seven days or less. Symptoms include fatigue, difficulty breathing, cough, vomiting and diarrhea among others. People interested in learning more can visit Essentia Health’s website, the study’s website or call 833-385-1880.