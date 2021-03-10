Kayakers on Rice Lake

Kayakers enjoy a day on the waters of Rice Lake. The 10th annual Red Cedar Watershed Conference: Land, Water and People Coming Together is being held on Thursday.

MENOMONIE — A winner of the Climate Protection Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and a Vermont-based environmental author are the keynote speakers at the 10th annual Red Cedar Watershed Conference: Land, Water and People Coming Together on Thursday.

For the first time, the conference will be held virtually from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. UW-Stout’s Professional Education Programs and Services assisted with planning the event, which is hosted by the Tainter Menomin Lake Improvement Association and is part of Wisconsin Water Week.

Tia Nelson

Nelson
Judith Schwartz

Schwartz
Rod Olson

Olson
Adam Reiner

Reiner

