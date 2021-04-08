In a survey conducted by the National Education Association, it was determined that 94% of the school teachers across the country take money out of their own pockets to purchase materials for projects they feel are worthy but beyond funds available from their school district budgets. In the same survey, it was shown that the average amount spent by these teachers through a school year was well over $400 each.
In response to that statistic, three years ago the Educational Foundation of Birchwood designed and initiated a program providing funds for its teachers to offset these personal expenses. This program, called “Apples for Teachers,” deposits a set annual stipend into each teacher’s account allowing them to plan and deliver those unique classroom projects that engage and inspire the kids, without the teachers having to spend their own money — as so many often had.
