MADISON — An Eau Claire man pleaded guilty today to a misdemeanor charge related to his role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol last January.

Kevin Loftus entered the plea to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The 53-year-old appeared by video in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., after earlier reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.

