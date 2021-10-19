MADISON — An Eau Claire man pleaded guilty today to a misdemeanor charge related to his role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol last January.
Kevin Loftus entered the plea to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The 53-year-old appeared by video in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., after earlier reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.