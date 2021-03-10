Not to be outdone by her older brothers Forest and Colton, who both achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in the Scouts, formerly the Boy Scouts of America, Alyxandria Lunemann of New Auburn did the same by passing the Eagle Board of Review on March 2.

A member of Scout Troop 124 of Eau Claire, the 13-year-old Bloomer Middle School student’s Eagle project was creating shelves, beds and ramps to be enjoyed by the rescued cats up for adoption at the Community Cat Adoption and Rescue Center at 23 E. Bracklin St., Rice Lake.

