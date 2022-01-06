MADISON — Retired Republican U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy announced today that he won't run for Wisconsin governor this year, ignoring pleas to do so by former President Donald Trump.

Duffy, who from 2011-19 represented the 7th Congressional district which includes Barron County, ruled out a run for U.S. Senate, another sign that Republican incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson plans on seeking a third term this year. Johnson has not said yet whether he will run again.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments