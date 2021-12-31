...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills 25 to 35
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Friday to noon CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Dress in layers and cover exposed skin when outside. Pack warm
clothes and a charged cell phone when traveling.
The sheriff’s best advice for ringing in the New Year? Have a plan to get home safely. Don’t let a night of revelry conclude with a perilous, drunken drive home, putting yourself and others on the road in danger.
Excessive alcohol use — of the type typically encountered on holidays such as New Year’s Eve — can lead to risk-taking behaviors such as driving while impaired. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevent reports that 29 people in the United State die in motor vehicle crashes that involve an alcohol-impaired driver daily.
