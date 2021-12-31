The sheriff’s best advice for ringing in the New Year? Have a plan to get home safely. Don’t let a night of revelry conclude with a perilous, drunken drive home, putting yourself and others on the road in danger.

Excessive alcohol use — of the type typically encountered on holidays such as New Year’s Eve — can lead to risk-taking behaviors such as driving while impaired. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevent reports that 29 people in the United State die in motor vehicle crashes that involve an alcohol-impaired driver daily.

