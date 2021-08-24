It was a rainy, gloomy day Tuesday, but a Vintage Tractor Show took place outside of Dove Healthcare in Rice Lake.
Activities director Nadine Williams said members of the Hungry Hollow Gas and Steam Engine Club set up displays tables of vintage sewing machines, miniature tractors and tools and had two full-size tractors for residents to view. Ben Garley of Chetek set up his Sunshine Concessions food truck that offered cheese curds, kettle corn and other tempting treats.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.