It was a rainy, gloomy day Tuesday, but a Vintage Tractor Show took place outside of Dove Healthcare in Rice Lake.

Activities director Nadine Williams said members of the Hungry Hollow Gas and Steam Engine Club set up displays tables of vintage sewing machines, miniature tractors and tools and had two full-size tractors for residents to view. Ben Garley of Chetek set up his Sunshine Concessions food truck that offered cheese curds, kettle corn and other tempting treats.

