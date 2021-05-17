Dove Healthcare celebrates first five years

Dove Healthcare-Rice Lake celebrated its growth and success since opening in May 2016 with a five-year celebration in conjunction with National Skilled Nursing Care Week, May 9-15. The week included a Mother's Day Tea Trolley on Sunday, Relaxin' in Rice Lake day of massages, manicures, coffee and donuts on Monday; Tippin' Our Hats with favorite hats, bingo music and root beer floats on Tuesday; fun in the summer with summer outfit on and ice cream on Wednesday, exploring the Orient, an armchair trip and Oriental dinner on Thursday; and a grilled chicken dinner with a performance by the Rice Lake High School's Steel Warriors followed by trishaw and golf cart rides on Friday.
At the five-year mark, Dove Healthcare-Rice Lake has 100 employees, has received a five-star rating by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, and was named 2020 Business of the Year presented by the Rice Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.
