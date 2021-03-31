...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON...
Dry grasses, relative humidity values falling between 25 to 35
percent, and northwesterly winds gusting 20 to 25 mph will lead to
areas of elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon through
early evening.
Use caution if burning this afternoon, or when discarding hot
objects. Always check with local officials for the status of burn
bans in your county.
DNR partnership allows public turkey hunting on specified private land
A number of acres of private land will be open for public use during the spring turkey season.
The Wisconsin DNR announced Wednesday that through a partnership between the DNR and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service, nearly 38,000 acres of private land is available for turkey hunters to hunt on this spring.
