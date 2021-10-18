MADISON — The state Department of Natural Resources policy board took no action Monday after meeting in a closed session for more than an hour to discuss hiring its own attorneys in a lawsuit seeking to block the fall wolf hunt.
Board Chairman Fred Prehn, who supports the wolf hunt, said on Friday that he wasn't sure if Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul's Department of Justice will represent board members' pro-wolf management position in court because its attorneys aren't talking to board members.
