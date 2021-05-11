The Rice Lake Board of Education met Monday, mostly in-person and possibly for the last time at the Administration Building's board room. President Keven Jensen said it is hoped that by their next meeting in two weeks, their new board room at Jefferson will be ready for occupancy.

Pat Blackaller, director of business and finance, informed the board that the 40 acres donated to the district several decades ago has been sold for $124,240. He added that the funds will be used to purchase land adjacent to a nature conservancy that is in the process of being donated to the district, five miles north of Rice Lake.

