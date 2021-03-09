...GUSTY SOUTHERLY WINDS THIS AFTERNOON...
The very warm temperatures this afternoon are helping to mix down
strong wind from aloft. Southerly winds of 15 to 25 mph will gust
to around 45 mph at times through 5 PM, particularly east of
Interstate 35.
If driving, be sure to keep a firm grip on the steering wheel,
especially on west-east oriented roads. Secure any loose outdoor
objects that might be blown around by the wind.
District adds in-service day due to potential staff illness
After discussion and one objection at its Monday evening meeting, the Rice Lake Board of Education approved March 19 as a teacher in-service day, a precaution taken considering 100 or more teachers will be receiving their second COVID-19 vaccine dose, which has caused illness in many, on March 18.
Board member Lorrie Parkman said she's aware of many police officers and firefighters who have gotten sick after the second dose, and board member Abbey Fischer said teachers are worried about March 19.
