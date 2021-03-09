After discussion and one objection at its Monday evening meeting, the Rice Lake Board of Education approved March 19 as a teacher in-service day, a precaution taken considering 100 or more teachers will be receiving their second COVID-19 vaccine dose, which has caused illness in many, on March 18.

Board member Lorrie Parkman said she's aware of many police officers and firefighters who have gotten sick after the second dose, and board member Abbey Fischer said teachers are worried about March 19.

