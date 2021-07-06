The state Department of Health Services encourages Wisconsinites to keep doing their part to stop the spread of COVID-19. Getting vaccinated and continuing to follow public health practices are critical to ending the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The 4th of July looked a lot different last year. This year, we have reduced infection rates, one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, our businesses are bouncing back, and we’re a national leader in getting shots in arms, including half of Wisconsinites receiving one dose of the vaccine,” Gov. Tony Evers said. “We have a lot to be proud of, but our continued economic recovery depends on making sure folks get the COVID-19 vaccine, so if you haven’t already, roll up your sleeves and find a shot near you."
