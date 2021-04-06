The Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call Monday at 2:54 p.m. of a domestic abuse incident taking place east of Rice Lake. The report was a possible hostage situation and shots were fired outside the residence. Neighbors did confirm that several gunshots were heard at the residence before the Sheriff’s Department arrived.

Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Wisconsin State Patrol, Department of Natural Resources, Rice Lake Police Department and the Barron/Rusk Emergency Response Team responded to the scene.

