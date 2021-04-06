The Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call Monday at 2:54 p.m. of a domestic abuse incident taking place east of Rice Lake. The report was a possible hostage situation and shots were fired outside the residence. Neighbors did confirm that several gunshots were heard at the residence before the Sheriff’s Department arrived.
Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Wisconsin State Patrol, Department of Natural Resources, Rice Lake Police Department and the Barron/Rusk Emergency Response Team responded to the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.