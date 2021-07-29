I've talked with you several times about an importantbillI co-authored to have Wisconsin withdraw from federal programs that offer bonus unemployment payments. The bill was developed to help address the current worker shortage in Wisconsin. Right now, many businesses are competing with government payments for the workers they desperately need. It passed in both houses of the Legislature, but failed to become law because the governor decided to veto it. This week, the Assembly used its authority to convene to attempt to override the veto.
Unfortunately, Democrats in the Assembly failed to put politics aside and stuck to their marching orders and the override attempt fell short. The labor crisis has reached every corner of our state. Yet Democrats have the gall to tell employers there’s no supporting data and that the worker crisis is fake.
