Frac Sand New Auburn

Frac sand seen at Chieftain Sand and Proppant, LLC in New Auburn.

 Photo by Jenny Peek/WPR

Industry experts say demand for Wisconsin frac sand increased slightly in 2021. While many of the state’s mines remain idle, some oil and natural gas companies in places like Texas have turned to the Badger State’s “northern white” sand to fill gaps caused by production problems at local mines.

After rapid growth between 2011 and 2015, Wisconsin’s sand mining industry has faced increasing competition from sand mines popping up near the nation’s busiest oilfields in Texas’s Permian Basin.

