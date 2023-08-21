Dee Taylor, age 89 of Rice Lake, WI, died Thursday, August 10, 2023 in Rice Lake.

Dee was born on May 30, 1934, in Ironwood, Michigan to Angelo and Rose (Da Pra) Baldovin. She attended school in Hurley, Wisconsin and graduated from J. E. Murphy high school in May,1952 with National Honor Society honors.

  

