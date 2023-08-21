Debra “Deb” Sue Crowell Putzke, 70, Barron, passed Thursday, July 6th, 2023 at Woodstone Senior Living with her sons by her side after a brief battle with lung cancer.

She was born July 12th, 1952 to Harold “Ike” and Rachel (Williams) Crowell in Barron. She attended and graduated from Barron High School. She worked for many years and until retirement at the Barron Kwik Trip.

